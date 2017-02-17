News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 17, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 3:37 PM
State Legislators Don't Support Governors Proposal
Some state legislators are saying they probably won't support Governor Mary Fallin's call for expanding sales taxes to include some services. Speaking on KWON's Capitol Call program, Senator Julie Daniels says she doesn't know of any senators who support the proposal.
State Representative Earl Sears said he didn't think that the proposal would pass. The legislators offered phone numbers for you to call and weigh in on the topic.
Senator Julie Daniels
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Rm. 531
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
(405) 521-5634
daniels@oksenate.gov
Representative Earl Sears
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd.
Room 439
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
(405) 557-7358
1721 Cherokee Place
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-766-4262
« Back to News