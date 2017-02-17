Posted: Feb 17, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

Some state legislators are saying they probably won't support Governor Mary Fallin's call for expanding sales taxes to include some services. Speaking on KWON's Capitol Call program, Senator Julie Daniels says she doesn't know of any senators who support the proposal.



State Representative Earl Sears said he didn't think that the proposal would pass. The legislators offered phone numbers for you to call and weigh in on the topic.

Senator Julie Daniels

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Rm. 531

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

(405) 521-5634

daniels@oksenate.gov

Representative Earl Sears

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Room 439

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

(405) 557-7358

1721 Cherokee Place

Bartlesville, OK 74003

918-766-4262