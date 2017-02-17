Posted: Feb 17, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 1:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Oklahoma judge has ordered state Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, to turn over documents sought by an advocacy group related to his communication with coal, oil and gas corporations.

District Judge Aletia Haynes Timmons said Thursday "there really is no reasonable explanation" why Pruitt's office hasn't complied with a request filed in January 2015 by the Center for Media and Democracy.

Timmons ordered Pruitt to turn over the records by Tuesday and to comply within 10 days with other open-records requests from the group in 2015 and 2016.

The requests seek communications between Pruitt and coal, oil and gas corporations. Pruitt's office says about 400 documents were turned over last week, but Timmons says more than 3,000 have been identified.

