Posted: Feb 17, 2017 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 3:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

Figures have been released from the Oklahoma Main Street Center, and a program total for 2016, including a program milestones, has been released from Bartlesville.



Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director, says. “Despite the trying economic times felt by all Oklahomans, in 2016 Main Streets across the state saw $63 million in total reinvestment spending, 130 building renovations, and citizens volunteered more than 81,000 hours for a variety of projects.”



For Bartlesville Main Street, a $15 million milestone gives the program a good opportunity to share with others in the community.



Mark Haskell, board president for Bartlesville Main Street, says “Passing milestones like this are helpful for a number of reasons. It is a great reminder of the progress we have made; a reminder that this an incremental process - one building, one investment at a time; and it gives us the opportunity to use the milestone for PR and to remind people of the difference we are making.”



The Oklahoma Main Street Center is one of 42 state coordinating programs around the nation. As a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, more than 2,000 Main Streets across the nation are committed to historic preservation-based community revitalization. Through education, outreach, and training, the National Main Street center has equipped these local programs to operate using the Main Street Four Point Approach™ including Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Restructuring.

