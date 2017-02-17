Posted: Feb 17, 2017 3:53 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 3:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

US Attorney Danny C. Williams, Sr. announced that Tulsa physician Dr. Nick Carroll, entered into a settlement agreement to pay $35,000 to resolve civil allegations that he violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention Act of 1970, which regulates the manufacture and distribution of controlled substances.

According to the settlement agreement, the violations of the Act occurred between January 30, 2012 and January 31, 2013. The settlement resolves a matter where Dr. Carroll was accused of forging numerous prescriptions for his personal use.



