Posted: Feb 17, 2017 4:01 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 4:01 PM
Two Prison Employees Arrested After DOC Investigation
Osage County Prosecutors have charged a former Hominy Prison employee with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery following an investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The former employee 33 year-old Carmen Pogue has been charged after the investigation determined she had had sex with two inmates, 29 year-old Robert Rich and 47 year-old Darius Hendricks in 2016. According to Oklahoma law, if a prison employee has sex with an inmate it is considered rape, even if the sex was consensual. Prosecutors also indicate that Pogue received $2,200 from Hendricks and in return she gave him clothing and a ring.
A former Department of Corrections Captain 33 year-old Carlson Cade has also been charged with bribery following the investigation. Prison officials report that Cade had given contraband to Darius Hendricks during the same time period in 2016. Contraband items included drugs, cell phones, and tobacco products.
