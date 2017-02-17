Posted: Feb 17, 2017 4:01 PMUpdated: Feb 17, 2017 4:01 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County Prosecutors have charged a former Hominy Prison employee with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery following an investigation conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The former employee 33 year-old Carmen Pogue has been charged after the investigation determined she had had sex with two inmates, 29 year-old Robert Rich and 47 year-old Darius Hendricks in 2016. According to Oklahoma law, if a prison employee has sex with an inmate it is considered rape, even if the sex was consensual. Prosecutors also indicate that Pogue received $2,200 from Hendricks and in return she gave him clothing and a ring.