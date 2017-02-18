Posted: Feb 18, 2017 3:16 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2017 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Cimarron Public Transit Service has earned the “Excellence in Grant Management” award from the Federal Transit Administration for its operation of public transit systems in five Oklahoma counties, including the City of Bartlesville’s CityRide program.

Bartlesville’s Community Development Director, Lisa Beeman says Cimarron Transit operates every facet of CityRide, from management of the grants, donations and other avenues of funding that support the program, to scheduling and providing rides to local citizens who depend on CityRide for in-city transportation

Cimarron Public Transit Service is a program of the United Community Action Program, and is under contract with the City of Bartlesville. CityRide is funded through a combination of federal and state grant programs, contracts, City tax dollars, private donations and fare revenue.