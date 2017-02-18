Posted: Feb 18, 2017 3:17 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2017 3:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville School Board members Randy Herren and Rick Boswell will take the oath of office Monday night. Boswell and Herren were un-opposed in their bid for re-election to the board. The board will then choose a president, vice-president, and clerk before moving the meeting to the Education Service Center Auditorium.

Board members will then take the next several minutes recognizing 21 members of the Varsity Cheer Team, 16 members of the Varsity Pom Team, 6 All-State and All-National Choir Students from Central, 4 from Madison, and 13 from the high school. The board will also recognize 9 orchestra members.

Two action topics will go before the board. Board members will take action on Superintendent, Chuck McCauley's recommendation for a Reduction in Force and the non-reemployment of Tim Bart, Terry Hughes, Joshua Waddell, and Jennifer Stahl as part of the re-organization that was announced couple of weeks ago. The board will also select Jenkins and Kemper, CPA to perform the district audit and Estimate of Needs.

Monday night's school board meeting is set for 6:30 at the Education Service Center.