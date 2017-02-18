Posted: Feb 18, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Some state legislators are saying they probably won't support Governor Mary Fallin's call for expanding sales taxes to include some services. Speaking on KWON's Capitol Call program, Senator Julie Daniels says she doesn't know of any senators who support the proposal.



State Representative Earl Sears said he didn't think that the proposal would pass. The legislators offered phone numbers for you to call and weigh in on the topic. We have contact information for Senator Daniels and Representatives Sears and Dunlap. You can call Senator Daniels at 918-331-7267, Representative Sears at 918-766-4262, and Representative Dunlap at 918-886-2615.