Posted: Feb 19, 2017 3:34 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2017 3:34 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Senator James Lankford appeared on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the President’s expected new travel ban executive order, and intelligence leaks. Lankford says he believes the administration will clarify implementation details for travel companies, foreign diplomats, and federal agencies. Lankford hopes the administration will clarify that the Executive Order is not religiously-motivated, but also acknowledge America’s commitment to persecuted religious minorities, including Christians, Yazidis and Shia Muslims, as victims of ISIS in the ban’s seven ‘countries of interest.’