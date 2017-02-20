Posted: Feb 20, 2017 12:31 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 12:31 PM

Adam Hooper

An $150,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville man who allegedly threatened a woman. 47-year old David Ray Gott is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform an act of violence. Bartlesville police were called to the area of 13th and Hickory where a woman was inside a car crying.



A court affidavit states that officers noticed a windshield was smashed with a cinder block. The weapon was found on the hood of the victim's car. The woman told the authorities that she had numerous threatening texts from Gott. Court records indicate that Gott has priors in Washington County.



Gott's next court date is March 24th.