Posted: Feb 20, 2017 12:33 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 12:33 PM

Adam Hooper

The Bartlesville City Council will be spending most of a special meeting Tuesday night discussing the phase two of the Silver Lake Village Project. According to the agenda, the council will discuss and take possible action on a sales tax agreement by and between the City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Development Authority for financing phase two of the Silver Lake Village project and could take possible action on a resolution issuing a tax increment revenue note financing the project.



Tuesday night's Bartlesville City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 o'clock at City Hall's Council Chambers Room.