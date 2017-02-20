Posted: Feb 20, 2017 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 2:59 PM

A water leak caused by heavy rainfall has forced the temporary closure of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.



Museum spokeswoman Mary Ann Eckstein says the museum is closed Monday after a thunderstorm caused a leak in an adjacent structure that spread into the structure. Eckstein says museum officials hope to reopen Tuesday.



Executive Director Kari Watkins says none of the museum's artifacts was damaged and that they are all protected from further leaks.



Eckstein says museum officials are still assessing the extent of damage and a cost estimate has not been determined.



The Memorial Museum is an interactive collection that provides a self-guided tour of the events surrounding the April 19, 1995, bombing of Oklahoma City's Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

