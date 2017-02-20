Posted: Feb 20, 2017 3:38 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 3:38 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Independence Community College speech and debate team found success at the state speech competition at Ottawa University Saturday. The Pirates finished first place in Duo Interpretation, second place in Extemporaneous Speaking, and second and third place in Content Analysis.

Among the seven colleges and universities from the State of Kansas that competed on February 18 in Ottawa Kansas, ICC was the only community college present.

Makayla England and Maddy O’Rourke, both freshman at ICC, earned the top award in Duo Interpretation. O’Rourke and England also finished second and third place in Content Analysis, respectively.

Braidon Beard, a sophomore at ICC, earned second place in Extemporaneous Speaking and fourth place in poetry.

With victories at the state level, the team now moves on the national competition March 10-12 in Pensacola, Florida.

