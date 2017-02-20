Posted: Feb 20, 2017 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 3:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will have their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, as Monday was President's Day.

On the list of action items, the commissioners will make a decision on an agreement between the commissioners and the Bartlesville Development Authority relating to the finance of the Silver Lake Village Project. The commissioners will also make a decision on letters and certificates to several members of the Washington County Free Fair Board.

The meeting is set for Tuesday morning at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.