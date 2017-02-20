Posted: Feb 20, 2017 4:54 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has appointed Secretary of State Mike Hunter to the post of state attorney general.

Hunter succeeds Scott Pruitt, who resigned after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter served as first assistant attorney general under Pruitt from June 2015 until October, serving as chief legal adviser and overseeing a staff of over 200 lawyers, law enforcement agents and support staff, until Fallin last year named him secretary of state and special legal counsel. He starts his new duties immediately.

Assistant Secretary of State Tod Wall will temporarily assume the duties of secretary of state until the governor names Hunter’s successor.

