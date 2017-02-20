Posted: Feb 20, 2017 7:14 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 7:14 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board approved a plan Monday night to further streamline administrative positions for the 2018 school year. The board eliminated four administrative positions as of the end of this school year and created two new positions in a consolidation and reorganization of the district’s athletics and high school administration.

The board eliminated the position of Director of Athletics at the end of the current school year. Tim Bart occupies that position and was head coach of the high school varsity boys basketball team from 2000-2014. A new position of Director of Athletics & Activities will be created and filled, adding responsibility over school activities such as band, choir, and orchestra to the current athletic director functions.

The board also eliminated the position of Assistant Director of Athletics at the end of the current school year. Terry Hughes has occupied that position since 2012. The board also eliminated the position of Bruin Academy Dean. Josh Waddell was hired in 2016 for that new position. The board created a new combined position of Bruin Academy Principal and Assistant Director of Athletics.

The board eliminated of one of the four Assistant Principal positions at Bartlesville High School. Those duties will be absorbed into the duties of the remaining assistant principals and principal at the high school.

Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says he intends to advertise the vacancies immediately. He says he intends to form a committee to help with interviews and selection.



The streamlining will reduce annual district expenditures by approximately $160,000. The board has already picked up $292,000 in annual savings created by eliminating three central office positions this school year.