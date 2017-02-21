Posted: Feb 21, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 10:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their scheduled meeting on Tuesday as Monday was Presidents’ Day. During the meeting, the commissioners heard a presentation over financing for the Silver Lake Village project, Phase II. Several members of the public expressed their concerns about the project and asked questions about the reimbursement for the land. Jared Patton, David Wood, and Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes explained that the land would be reimbursed to those companies as an incentive.

Before the vote, Commissioner Dunlap says “My personal goal for this is that 10 years or so down the line, the next person sitting in this seat has additional revenue from what we do here today.”

All commissioners voted to approve the agreement for the financing, subject to approval of the District Attorney.

All other items were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.