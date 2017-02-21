Posted: Feb 21, 2017 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 12:46 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police Detectives interviewed and arrested two teens in connection with the recent damage to property cases. The two young men are 15 and 16. They confessed to using a “wrist rocket” style sling shot to shatter windows of several parked vehicles on the east side of town Sunday night.

According to police Captain Jay Hastings, officers took 10 damage to property reports involving the shattered car windows and storm doors since Sunday evening. The juveniles were identified by an alert Patrol Officer who had stopped a car late Sunday evening and saw a sling shot in the car. The patrol officer obtained their identification and passed the information on to the detectives who were assigned the case.



Hastings relates that once the parents of the teens were contacted it all started coming together. The parents and teens are cooperating with the investigation. Hastings says the authorities are fortunate to have identified the perpetrators so quickly before they had a chance to do further damage.

All of the reports and information will be sent to the Office of Juvenile affairs and the District attorney.