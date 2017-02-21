Posted: Feb 21, 2017 1:05 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 1:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

The House Education Committee approved House Bill 2155 to better prepare students for the challenges of college and the workplace through the use of Individual Career and Academic Plans. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states to not currently have a statewide individual academic plan for students. ICAPs establish personalized academic and career goals, explore postsecondary and educational opportunities, and align coursework and curriculum to the goal.

Authored by state Rep. Jadine Nollan, HB 2155 would phase in ICAPs over a three-year period and become a graduation requirement beginning for ninth-graders in the 2019-2020 school year.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved a five-year extension of student reading proficiency teams that assist in determining whether a third-grader should advance to fourth grade with targeted reading intervention or be retained. That legislation, SB 84, is authored by Sen. Michael Bergstrom. In the afternoon, House Education Committee members approved HB 1760, authored by Rep. Katie Henke, to make the committees a permanent fixture for the Reading Sufficiency Act.

The Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee also approved SB 428, which is designed to curb Oklahoma’s teacher shortage by making it easier for a retired teacher to return to the classroom. Authored by Sen. Jason Smalley, the bill enables a teacher who has been retired for a year to return to teaching with no caps on earnings while continuing to receive retirement benefits instead of waiting the currently required three years.

