Posted: Feb 21, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 3:19 PM

Adam Hooper

A routine traffic stop turned into a meth bust for a Bartlesville couple. 28-year old Arturo Mendoza and 31-year old Jessica Ramirez are charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and acquire proceeds from a drug activity. Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop for a defective brake light at the intersection of DeBell Avenue and Tuxedo Blvd.



A court affidavit states that a K9 smelled an odor of drugs coming from inside the car. The authorities found two-one gallon freezer bags. Each bag weighed over 1,000 grams of meth. The suspects had over $1,200 in cash and officer found over $600 inside the car.



Both Mendoza and Ramirez next court date is March 4th. Bond was set at $250,000 each.

Jessica Ramirez