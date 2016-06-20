Posted: Feb 21, 2017 4:11 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 4:11 PM

Bill Lynch

This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Osage County Undersheriff Doug Elliott brought forward the final bids for the ongoing sewer project, and Kim Vincent from the Osage County Nutrition Program discussed the Older Americans Act Grant.

Over the past several weeks the Commissioners and the Sheriffs Department have been working to hire contractors to make repairs on a section of sewage line that is at high risk of deterioration. Two weeks ago the County had the site scanned so that they could determine the scope of the damage and the work required. This week the Commissioners returned with quotes for the concrete removal and replacement, along with plumbing. The County awarded the concrete bid to Dave Scott Concrete for the amount up to $16,348 and awarded the plumbing bid to Lee's Plumbing for $11,500. Work will begin once the District Attorneys Office can review the contracts.

Kim Vincent from the Osage County Nutrition Program presented the Commissioners with their annual grant application for the Older Americans Act Grant. Vincent highlighted that the grant was actually up this year nearly $26,000. The grant received significant cuts last year due to the State budget crisis, and from 2015 to 2016 saw a $52,000 decrease. This year the Nutrition Program will be applying for $568,999.