Posted: Feb 21, 2017 7:41 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 7:44 PM

Adam Hooper

The Silver Lake Village is a step closer to reality. The Bartlesville City Council Tuesday evening approved the financing process of phase two of the project. Many groups are joining forces to bringing in shops and restaurants to become tenants of the property. One of those national chain stores coming is Academy Sports, which could generate approximately $15 million in sales a year. Bartlesville Development Authority Chairman Bob Fraser said things needed to change.



Mayor Dale Copeland echoed his thoughts on the project.



The Silver Lake Village construction is located at the area of Adams Blvd. and Silver Lake.