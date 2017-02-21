Posted: Feb 21, 2017 8:17 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2017 8:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Dewey held their bi-weekly meeting of the Dewey Public Works Authority. In the brief meeting, the authority expressed excitement about the weather, as several projects are well underway and getting towards completion. Several roads currently under construction will have asphalt paved down soon, assuming the weather maintains its unusually warm state.

Minutes for the February 6, 2017 meeting was accepted.