Posted: Feb 22, 2017 6:19 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2017 6:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Eight women were honored Tuesday night as part of the Celebration of Women in Business at Hillcrest Country Club. The Behind the Scenes award went to Vickie Sprague of Musselman Abstract. Tri-County Tech's Tonya Foreman received the Inspirational Leader award. KWON's Tami Brinkman is the recipient of the Outstanding Mentor Award. Wilson Elementary School Principal, Tammy Krause received the Investing in our Future Award. The Outstanding Nonprofit Leadership Award went to Joyce Aldridge of Employability. Linger Longer's Pat Cleveland was named the Female Business Owner of the Year. PR Spokesman for Phillips 66, Summer Austin won the Outstanding Corporate Leadership AWard and Lori Roll of Phoenix Insurance was named the Community Champion Award Winner.

The awards honored women in various business categories who had proven themselves to be dynamic and outstanding leaders.