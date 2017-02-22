Posted: Feb 22, 2017 6:32 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2017 6:32 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two people are in the Osage County jail charged with burglary. The Osage County Sheriff's office received a call at about 10:47 Tuesday morning about a burglary in progress in the Sperry area. The homeowner's daughter arrived at the home and saw an unknown male in the carport area. She also noticed that a window open that had been closed. Sperry Police Officers responded to the location and placed the defendants in custody until Officers from The Osage County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene.

The investigation also determined that the defendants were in possession of a Chevrolet Suburban that was reported stolen out of Tulsa County.

An Indian male, 22 year-old Morgan Braden Gage Red Eagle and Indian female,25 year-old Lacy Marie Sell were taken into custody for burglary, possession of stolen property, knowingly receiving stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon. Sell was also charged with possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

It is believed that the two may also be connected to other burglaries.