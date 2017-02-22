Posted: Feb 22, 2017 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man has pleaded guilty to a shoplifting misdemeanor today during arraignments in the Washington County Courthouse. Ivon Echols took the plea of guilty today and has a bond set for $500.



According to an affidavit, Echols went into the Homeland Store on Frank Phillips where he placed several items in his coat pockets. Echols says he took the items because he is a diabetic and needed to eat since he had taken his medication.



Echols signed a non-ownership affidavit. His next court date will be March 1, at 9 am.



