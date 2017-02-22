Posted: Feb 22, 2017 3:42 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2017 3:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that all four Bartlesville High School seniors who were named as Semifinalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program have advanced to Finalist status.



Pranoy Behera, Melody Brown-Clark, Abigail Hales, and Jack Williams are now in competition for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth around $33 million that will be offered this spring. About half of the Finalists nationwide will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the Merit Scholar title. In March, the corporation will begin mailing scholarship offers to winners at their home addresses.



National Merit Scholarship winners of 2017 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 323,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.



