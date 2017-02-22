Posted: Feb 22, 2017 3:49 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2017 3:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

Larry Bergner, Regional Administrative Director for the Washington County Health Department, wants to remind women in Washington County to get screened for breast and cervical cancer. Oklahoma's late stage cancer rate is declining at a much slower rate when compared nationally. In the U.S., the percentage of late stage breast cancer diagnosis is 26% and cervical cancer is 17%. In Oklahoma, the percentage of late stage breast cancer diagnosis is 29% and cervical cancer is 53%. In addition, the mortality rate for women diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer in Oklahoma is higher than the national average. Women are encouraged to receive regular screening for these conditions.



Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among Oklahoma women and is the leading cause of cancer death among women. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women 50-74 years of age should have a mammogram every 2 years.



The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force also recommends women 30 to 65 years of age receive a Pap test HPV testing every 5 years, or a Pap test every 3 years.



Washington County provides multiple opportunities to get screened for breast and cervical cancer. Breast and cervical cancer screenings are covered through some insurance companies without a co-pay. If a woman does not have health insurance coverage for breast and cervical cancer screenings, they may qualify for free breast and cervical cancer screenings through the Take Charge! Program.