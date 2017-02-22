News





Posted: Feb 22, 2017

Power Outage

Ben Nicholas

There has been a power outage in the City of Bartlesville. According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma, 1,290 customers are currently without power due to an equipment problem. Reportedly, the outage occurred around 9:30, but there is no time table for restoration as of now. PSO has said they are working on the issue, but it could take several hours. The map attached is from PSO's website on where the outages are reportedly occurring.