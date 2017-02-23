Posted: Feb 23, 2017 7:23 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2017 7:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Former city council candidate Joel Rabin has followed through on his announced intent to sue the Bartlesville Development Authority and the developer over the Silverlake Village development. Rabin says he filed suit against the BDA Tuesday in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Rabin claims that the Bartlesville Development Authority and Developers GBT Realty discharged "dredged material," which is defined as a pollutant, into waterways and wetlands near the site in violation of state and federal law because they failed to obtain the required state and federal permits. Rabin gave notice in November that he planned to file a law suit.

We have a copy of the document Rabin filed with the court.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NEWS ON 6