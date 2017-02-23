Posted: Feb 23, 2017 9:11 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2017 9:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident in front of a bank in Fairfax Thursday morning. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a 911 call at approximately 8:11 from someone who said that a woman was on the ground in front of the bank in Fairfax and there was a lot of blood. While this call was being transferred to the Emergency Medical Sysytem another call came in and police were told that someone had possibly shot his wife and was now at Fairfax City Hall with a gun.

Officers immediately responded to this location and the suspect began firing at the officers. The officers exchanged fire wounding the suspect.

The victim died at the scene and the suspect was transported to the hospital with critical wounds.

The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time to allow notification of family.