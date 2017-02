Posted: Feb 23, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2017 3:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

Today at the Washington County Courthouse, a woman was taken into custody after discovering she has a warrent for her arrest. Staci Olson was at the courthouse when she was told about the warrant. She got angry, grabbed her keys, and tried to run. However, she tried to escape through a locked door.

Although she resisted arrest, she was quickly apprehended.