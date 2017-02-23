Posted: Feb 23, 2017 3:25 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2017 3:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Talequah man has been arrested in Washington County for stealing a bicycle and then being caught with methamphetamine. According to an affidavit, an officer was called to a scene where a man was chasing after his stolen bike. The man identified the person who stole his bike was Charles Seals.



A time later, Seals pulled up in a white truck near a suspicious van that police had been watching. A bike matching the description of the one stolen was in the back of the truck. While being arrested, officers found a small baggie containing meth.



Bond for Seals was set at $20,000.