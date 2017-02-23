Posted: Feb 23, 2017 3:41 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2017 3:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Roy Dean Hyde JR. got into altercation with a man in the alleyway behind Lot-A-Burger. Witnesses say that the victim and Hyde were friends prior to the incident, however, altercations occurred from preexisting issues when the victim showed up as Hyde was working on his mothers jeep.



Reportedly, the victim had both of his hands in the air when Hyde made a swinging motion that struck on the left side with a metal object. According to doctors that treated the victim, the blow punctured the lung and caused bleeding inside the lung.



Bond was set for $50,000, and Hyde was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His next court date is set for March 3, at 9 am.