Posted: Feb 24, 2017 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2017 2:36 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Katsy Mullendore Whittenburg died at the age of 76 earlier this week in Dallas. Whittenburg was an avid fund raiser for Washington County Elder Care and was instrumental in beginning and continuing the Annual Fund-raiser, "The Good, The Bad, and the Bar-b-que". She also served on the Osage Nation Foundation board and the Woolaroc Museum Trustee Board.

Whittenburg was the daughter of Eugene C. and Kathleen Mullendore of the Mullendore Cross-Bell Ranch in Osage County. Private funeral services will be held for Katsy Mullendore Whittenburg at the family ranch cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Washington County Elder Care.

Elder Care's Deidra McArdle says that she was a generous person and she will be missed.

