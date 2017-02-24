Posted: Feb 24, 2017 10:54 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2017 10:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

Tri County Tech was home to Eggs and Issues this morning as Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap, and Senator Julie Daniels spoke. In the hour long forum, Sears discussed the good and bad news over the state budget, including saying that the state did, in fact, have a budget failure.



Sears went on to explain what was being done about the failure, including the discussions about raising different kinds of taxes. However, Sears says that raising taxes would be an uphill battle.



Sears concluded his portion of the forum by discussing his opinions on the education policy. Even with the budget failure, Sears says he is adamant on raising pay for teachers, and says he will continue to work towards finding a way to make this a reality.