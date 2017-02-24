Posted: Feb 24, 2017 2:00 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2017 2:55 PM

Bill Lynch

Friday after At approximately 2, Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s Bartlesville campus was placed on lock-down as a precaution due to reports of a suspicious individual making threats. Bartlesville police responded and the lock-down was lifted at approximately 2:26 pm after the apprehension of the suspicious person in a separate location away from campus. Bartlesville Police said the University took appropriate action based on a threat.



Last spring, the University hosted a live-action training for this type of scenario and is thankful to report that the safety procedures and policies in place worked exactly as intended. “We are proud of our men and women in uniform who work so hard to protect us, and are grateful for the fast and professional response of our staff, faculty, and students” said Kyle White, Vice President of Student Development.

Wayside Elementary School also followed lock-down procedures as a precaution.