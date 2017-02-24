Posted: Feb 24, 2017 4:33 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2017 4:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville Woman is in the Washington County Jail for resisting an officer and being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Kristin Renee Ward had a warrant out for her arrest when she was spotted entering Wal-Mart. An officer approached her an began asking her what her name was, but ward refused to give it to him and began walking away. The officer followed Ward and explained that she did have to provide identification to him, and after she refused, began to put her under arrest. Ward pushed the officer and tried to pull away while cursing at the officer. Once the officer had Ward in handcuffs, he searched her and found a bag containing pills and a plastic vial containing methamphetamine.

Ward's next court date is March 3, at 9 in the morning.