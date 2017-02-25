News
Nowata County
Posted: Feb 25, 2017 11:47 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2017 11:47 AM
Nowata County Junior Livestock Show
Adam Hooper
The 2017 Nowata County Junior Livestock Show was held this past weekend at the Nowata County Fairgrounds. In the steer show, Travis Dick of Oklahoma Union 4-H was the Grand Champion and McKenna Little of Oklahoma Union FFA was the Reserve Champion. There were 7 Classes shown. Class One winner went to Marissa Harvick of Nowata FFA. Class two winner Ty Taylor of Oklahoma Union FFA. Class three winner Nathan Dean of Oklahoma Union 4-H. Class four winner was Brodie King of Oklahoma Union FFA. Class five winner was Reid Kile of Nowata FFA. Class six winner was Travis Dick of Oklahoma Union 4-H and Class seven winner was Hannah Becker.
« Back to News