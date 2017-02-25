Posted: Feb 25, 2017 11:47 AMUpdated: Feb 25, 2017 11:47 AM

Adam Hooper

The 2017 Nowata County Junior Livestock Show was held this past weekend at the Nowata County Fairgrounds. In the steer show, Travis Dick of Oklahoma Union 4-H was the Grand Champion and McKenna Little of Oklahoma Union FFA was the Reserve Champion. There were 7 Classes shown. Class One winner went to Marissa Harvick of Nowata FFA. Class two winner Ty Taylor of Oklahoma Union FFA. Class three winner Nathan Dean of Oklahoma Union 4-H. Class four winner was Brodie King of Oklahoma Union FFA. Class five winner was Reid Kile of Nowata FFA. Class six winner was Travis Dick of Oklahoma Union 4-H and Class seven winner was Hannah Becker.