Posted: Feb 27, 2017 12:54 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2017 12:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Three seniors at Bartlesville High School have been named Academic All-Staters by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Russell Drummond, Tyler Gerth, and Jack Williams are among the 100 top public high school seniors who were selected for the honor from 551 nominations statewide.



Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 31st annual Academic Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 20, at the Renaissance Tulsa Convention Center.



Russell is the son of Ford and Vanessa Drummond, and his sister Virginia was a 2015 Academic All-Stater. Russell is also a National Merit Commended Student. Tyler is the son of Terry and Karen Gerth, and is also a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Jack is the son of John and Stevie Williams, and is also a National Merit Finalist.



This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33.6 on the ACT, with 9 recipients scoring a perfect 36.



Academic All-Staters are nominated by their principals or superintendents and are selected on the basis of academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as an essay submitted by each nominee. The selection committee, which is chaired by retired Tulsa attorney Teresa B. Adwan, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education and civic leaders, as well as past Academic Awards Program honorees.

