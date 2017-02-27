Posted: Feb 27, 2017 3:08 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2017 3:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Tulsa-area mother was arrested after police found her passed out behind the front seats of a truck filled with drugs and exposed needles and her 2-month-old infant left unsupervised in the cold vehicle.



Police discovered the infant in a truck parked outside a home improvement store late Friday. The back window was open, exposing the child to near-freezing temperatures.



The child's mother was passed out in the truck, and police said they discovered marijuana and methamphetamine nearby and a syringe filled with dark liquid next to the infant's seat. Police said the liquid tested positive for methamphetamine.



The Tulsa World reports officers also arrested the child's father after he came out of the store on a complaint of child endangerment.



The child has been placed in state custody.

