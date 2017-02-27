Posted: Feb 27, 2017 3:26 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2017 3:26 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man remains in the Washington County Jail after he allegedly threaten to shoot students at Oklahoma Wesleyan University last Friday. 18-year old Donavan Leon Crumpton is charged with threats to kill and possession of marijuana.



A court affidavit states that Bartlesville police were called to OKWU where there was a post on social media about someone threatening to kill. Officers caught up with the suspect near the 500 block of North Bucy. Reportedly, officers learned that Crumpton and other minors might have been hiding something in a bathroom. The police found inside a trash can numerous bags of marijuana. Crumpton told the police the threat was a joke.



Crumpton's next court date is this Friday. Bond was set at $10,000.

