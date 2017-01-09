Posted: Feb 27, 2017 4:24 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2017 4:24 PM

Bill Lynch

This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, the contracts for the Osage County Jail sewer project were signed, Brett Selvidge of Samaritan EMS provided a monthly and six month report, and Charles Hogan and BJ Fay from Oakridge Builders provided a status update for the new extension office at the Osage County Fairground.

Brett Selvidge from Samaritan EMS brought forward the January statistics, and for the first time in six months medical calls outnumbered trauma calls. Other statistics remain fairly consistent, most calls occur on Wednesday and are predominately from Barnsdall. Over the past six months Samaritan has taken 168 calls, or nearly a call a day, 66 percent of calls come from Barnsdall and the majority are trauma related. Charles Hogan and BJ Fay from Oakridge Builders provided a positive report at the meeting this week regarding the new OSU Extension Office at the Fairgrounds. Currently the builders have placed footing for the building and are on schedule and on budget, however weather is a constant concern.