Posted: Feb 28, 2017 4:25 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2017 4:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Police department needs your help to sove a recent vandalism incident. Authorities report that at about 9:30 the evening of January 19th 6 individuals -- both men and women -- were seen knocking over and damaging the Buffalo in the park.

Crime doesn't pay by Crime Stoppers does. Crime stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons resoponsible for this incident. This is not the first time that the buffalo has been damanged. If you have information regarding the people involved, call crime stoppers at (918) 336-CLUE (2583). You can also provide the information through the free P3 Tips app on your smart phone. All tips are guaranteed anonymous.