Posted: Feb 28, 2017 12:54 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2017 12:59 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Emergency Management team has announced that there is a slight risk of severe weather late this afternoon and evening. However, they do report that the best chance will be to the east near the Arkansas and Missouri borders.

A cold front is reported to move through around midnight, and winds should shift to the north.

Gusty South-West winds will prevail today creating a severe wildfire danger as humidity levels drop during the afternoon hours.