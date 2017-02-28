Posted: Feb 28, 2017 3:44 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2017 3:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Craig County Sheriff's Deputy has died overnight. 23-year-old Sean Cookson died after being admitted to the hospital after a crash in Cherokee County on February 22.



According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred on Oklahoma 82, about 6 miles north of Tahlequah. Cookson was a passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck rear-ended a 1999 Buick Regal.

The truck then crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe head on. A fourth vehicle, also southbound, struck the Tahoe. All other drivers involved were treated and released.

Cookson recently completed his certification and began working as a deputy on February 9.



An account has been set up at the Vinita First National Bank if you would like to donate to his family.