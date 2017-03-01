Posted: Mar 01, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankord says President Trump gave a moving speech to the nation Tuesday night in a Joint Session of Congress that hit on the heart of the issues facing all Americans. According to the senator, Trump's focus on bringing a very divided nation together to build a more united States of America was an important message after a divisive election. Lankford emphasized that we can disagree strongly, but we must remain civil in how we engage in our neighborhoods and communities – especially with those who think differently, look differently, and act differently from us. Our common bond as Americans must unite us more than it divides us. Our almost 250 year American experiment must continue to grow as we nurture the oldest democracy in the world.

He says the President reminded all Americans that each of us plays an important and unique role in the future of this country. Senator Lankford also released a video statement on the President’s address. We have posted that video.



