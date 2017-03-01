Posted: Mar 01, 2017 7:24 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 7:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Judging starts for the Washington County Junior Livestock Show on Thursday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. The schedule for this year's event has changed from what participants are used to from previous years. The swine show starts Thursday morning at 10. Once that is complete the arena will be re-configured for the sheep show to start at 6 Thursday night. The goat show begins Friday morning at 10 and the cattle show starts at 4 o'clock. Once the cattle show is complete the master showmanship contest begins. That's a new event. The livestock show concludes Saturday night with the barbecue and premium auction. You are invited to watch the judging and then bid on the premiums or simply donate your add-on dollars to to help the exhibitor of your choice defray some of the expenses of raising their animal or to get a start on next year's project.