Posted: Mar 01, 2017 12:03 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 12:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville is one of the ten filanists for the Oklahoma Main Street Center's Community of the Year Award. In addition, Bartlesville has two entries that are finalists in the individual awards.

The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced the finalists Wednesday for the program’s annual statewide awards competition. Local finalsts include the Hilton Garden Inn as one of the three finalists for the Premier Partner award and the CR Anthony Building is a finalist in the Best Facacde in the more than 10 thousand dollar investment category.

All of the finalists will be honored, and the winners announced, at the 28th annual Main Street Awards Banquet May 9th at the Embassy Suites OKC Downtown/Medical Center Hotel.

Each award category falls under one of the “four points” in the Main Street Approach – Organization, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Design. Panels of outside judges for each point review the entries and determine the winners.

According to Main Stree Director, Buffy Hughes, the Oklahoma Main Street Center Awards Banquet celebrates the communities, people and events that make the program thrive.