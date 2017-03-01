Posted: Mar 01, 2017 1:05 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2017 1:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

With rumors flying around the City of Bartlesville for months, residents can finally have an answer to what will become of the old building in the Eastland Shopping center that Atwoods previously occupied.

The city has issued permits for demolition on the inside of the building. Robert McGuire, Chief Building Official, says that pending a per-construction meeting, a remodel is on the way.





However, there has been no report of what will take the place of Hobby Lobby at it's current building. Those rumors will have to remain rumors for now.



